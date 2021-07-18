SCARBOROUGH – William “Bill” H. Crandall, 89, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. Bill was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Merl and Wilmur Crandall.

He grew up in Danvers, Minn. with his brothers Millard and Donald, and sisters Shirley and Nancy.

He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, sister, Shirley; and daughter, Jodee V. Benenhaley.

Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force with over 20 years of service. During his service he performed inventory management and inspection of operations. For his final military assignment, which was his favorite to talk about, he checked, counted, and observed salmon in Alaska. He lived in South Carolina, Minnesota, Alaska, Tennessee, and Maine.

Surviving are his wife, Cathy Crandall (Seavey) of South Portland; two sons, Donald Crandall and his wife Angela of Panama City, Fla. and Bill Crandall and his wife Debbie of Sumter. Fla., one son-in-law, Randy Benenhaley of Sumter, Fla.; his stepchildren Everett, Olena, John, and Bill; eight grandchildren, Holly Crandall, Stacy Stewart, Daniel Crandall, Jared Benenhaley, Travis Crandall, Megan Lybrand, Trent Crandall, and Tyler Crandall; and five great-grandchildren.

He was a man of many talents and interests, which included fishing, tinkering on small engines, collecting pocketknives and hats, playing golf, traveling in camper style, making friends wherever he went, interacting with a quick quip, drinking sweet tea, and helping people however he could.

Services are being held at 3 p.m. on July 22 at the West Scarborough Methodist Church in Scarborough.

