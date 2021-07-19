I’m writing to express disappointment in my representative Chris Caiazzo (D-Scarborough) for voting in lock step with Central Maine Power during his first three years in the state Legislature. Rep. Caiazzo has gone out of his way to support CMP’s interest over the interests of his constituents.

In 2019, Rep. Caiazzo voted against L.D. 640, a bipartisan bill which would have required a climate impact study of CMP’s transmission corridor through western Maine. He also voted against L.D. 1363 that would have barred the Maine Public Utilities Commission from approving high-impact transmission lines unless they have significant public benefits and towns through which the project would pass would need to adopt a local referendum in support.

This year, Rep. Caiazzo voted against L.D. 194 which would have barred companies that are majority owned by foreign governments (Hydro Quebec) from spending to influence referendum campaigns. Rep. Caiazzo is also suing Maine’s Secretary of State to try and break up this November’s referendum question on the ballot into three questions confusing voters.

CMP was recently rated as the least trustworthy and least popular utility in the country. It’s not hard to image why given their frequent power outages, billing mishaps, winter disconnection notices, and their destructive transmission corridor to bring power to Massachusetts at the expense of Maine’s woods, waters, wildlife, and tourism industry. His voting record suggests that he is more interested in the lining the pockets of CMP shareholders than holding them accountable for their poor service.

Tracey Allen

Scarborough

