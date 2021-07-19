SUNSET RIDGE

Ladies League — Flight A — Gross: Connie Schmiesser, 44. Net: Debby Hamblen, 33.
Flight B — Gross: Loretta McNichol, 49. Net: Pat Adriance, 37.
Flight C — Gross: Cathy Aceto, 58. Net: Brenda McLean, 40.
Flight D — Gross: Carole Millett, 57. Net: Cindy Bridgham, 47.
Gold: Nina Braley, 70.

