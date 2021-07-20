BUFFALO, N.Y. — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto.

The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban.

Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston. The Red Sox won 13-4 on Monday.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Thomas Hatch, who was to make his season debut.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38) was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday against Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.93).

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 0: Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles to sweep a two-game series.

Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, his 25th of the season to tie Kyle Schwarber for fourth most in the majors. He later added an RBI single.

A day after two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani blanked the A’s for six innings – only to see the bullpen allow a three-run homer following his departure – he was shut out at the plate, going 0 for 3 with a walk. The Angels left 10 runners on base, finishing the game 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The Athletics scored three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie and a two-run double from Ramón Laureano. Elvis Andrus and Olson tacked on RBI singles in the seventh.

Los Angeles starter José Suárez retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Suárez (4-3) surrendered three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 2: Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as Kansas City won in Milwaukee in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA finals. The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field, about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.

Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. He struck out five and walked one. Greg Holland got his sixth save.

O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Hunter Strickland (0-1). It was his seventh home run of the season.

NOTES

NATIONALS: Washington General Manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn’t plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season. Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Rizzo, speaking with a group of reporters about a variety of issues prior to the Nationals’ game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, didn’t say if his statement on Castro was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not.

“The process is the process,” he said. “You asked the question, ‘Do I plan on having Starlin Castro back’ and I said I do not plan on having him back.”

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave – during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days – has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.

ATHLETICS: The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it’s unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city. The 6-1 vote backed the proposal that requires the development to include affordable housing, tenant protections and environmental measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“This is the path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland in a way that protects our port and taxpayers and will produce the benefits our community demands and deserves,” the city leaders said in a statement.

But A’s President Dave Kaval said the financial terms do not work for the team.

“To vote on something we have not been privy to and not had time to digest is a difficult thing for us. It’s hard to understand how that is a path forward,” Kaval said at the meeting.

The A’s are the last professional franchise remaining in Oakland after the NBA’s Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco and the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas. The defections weigh heavily on the Bay Area city of roughly 400,000 people, some of whom pleaded with the council Tuesday to work harder to keep the team and accompanying coliseum jobs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »