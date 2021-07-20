LIMINGTON – Rowena Maplet Keenan, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Limington on July 17, 2021.She was born in Westbrook on Sept. 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Edith (MacBeth) Waterhouse and attended school in Scarborough.Over the years, she worked at Sylvania, National Semi Conductor, the Limington Mini Mart, Maine Mall Mobil and Lampron’s.Rowena will always be remembered for her love of birds, music boxes, flowers, being in her gardens, and tending to her many farm animals on her property. She also enjoyed dancing and was a camping enthusiast. She was active with the Good Sam Club and KOA.She is predeceased by her former husband- Reginald Harmon and her husband Charlie Keenan who passed away in 2019; a stepson- Alan Keenan; and siblings- Susan Kendall and Laura Baird.Rowena is survived by her children- Robert Gray and Tim Harmon and his wife Caroline; stepchildren- Tim Keenan and his wife Diane and Todd Keenan and his wife Lynn; siblings- Jean Colbath, Mary Keene and Richard Waterhouse; and many grandchildren.Visiting hours will hours will be held on Saturday July 24, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 PM. Burial will then follow at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous