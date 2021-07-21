WINDHAM – Doris B. Hagan passed away on Friday July 16, 2021 at Maine Medical Center after a long struggle with breast cancer. She was born on Jan. 20, 1962 in Fort Kent, the daughter of Gerard Pelletier and Jeannine Pelletier.

Doris was a resident of Windham who spent much of her professional life as a district manager and store manager for multiple retail stores from Maine to Ohio. She was also a trained cosmetologist who, at one time, owned and operated her own hair salon.

She was a private person who preferred quiet times at home with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Doris also enjoyed crafting, making jewelry and in recent years, adult coloring books.

Probably her greatest joy was being a Nana to her two grandchildren, Chloe and Emily who she loved playing with, having sleepovers and spoiling as much as possible.

She will be remembered by those of us who loved her for her beautiful smile and her ability to make us all smile, her honesty, generosity and her perseverance through even the darkest days.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ken Hagan; daughter, Jessica Hagan and her daughters Chloe and Emily; son, Sean Hagan and his wife Sarah; mother, Jeannine Pelletier; sisters Sandra Pelletier and Sally Pelletier, brothers Gilbert Pelletier, Gerald Pelletier, Daniel Pelletier, and Jimmy Pelletier.

Doris’ husband wishes to thank all of the tireless professionals at New England Cancer Specialists and Maine Medical Center for their exceptional efforts and the extraordinary compassion and kindness they had for Doris throughout the years of her struggle.

No services will be held at this time.

Those wishing to make donations please visit: danafarber.jimmyfund.org

