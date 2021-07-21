Kenneth R. Pulk 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Kenneth R. Pulk, 88, of 15 Stone Lane, Litchfield died peacefully on July 11, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital after battling a brief illness. He was born in Durham, Sept. 2, 1932, a son of Arthur and Josephine Pulk. From 1954 to 1957 he served in Japan as a Specialist 2nd Class in the United States Army. He was a husband, father, woodsman, mechanic, carpenter, and Papa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When he was not working outside, he enjoyed watching classic Westerns and spending time with his family and pet cats. He was also a gardener and cook, remembered best for his homemade pies at Christmas. He married Linda A. Huston on April 14, 1974. Together they raised three children. He is survived by his son, John Pulk of Litchfield, son, Kevin Pulk of Litchfield, daughter, Jennifer Stone of Lisbon Falls; grandchildren Kristopher, Morgan, Logan and McKalla Pulk, Matthew and Megan Stone, Danielle Stone and her fiancé Tyler Lessard, Donna Nation and her husband Connor Nation; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Pulk, Gabriella Stone, and Cameron and Reagan Nation; and many brothers, sisters; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Linda; his father and mother; four brothers, and one sister. The family of Kenneth Pulk would like to extend a special thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctors of Mid Coast Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 24 at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls. Military honors will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Travis Mills Foundation (www.travismills foundation.org).

