RANGELEY PLANTATION – Gene Warfel was born April 22, 1949 in Boston, Mass. to Dorothy (Diemer) and Jack Warfel. He was the oldest of seven children – Gene, John, Richard, Mark, Eleanor, Chris, and Mari. He passed away July 18, 2021.

His first years were spent near the Penn State campus while his father attended school there but most of his growing up years were in Saugerties NY. He attended undergraduate school at SUNY New Paltz and received a MA at Tufts University.

Gene was married in 1972 to Suzanne Werring. In 1977 his daughter Emily Louise was born and in 1979 his son Adam Charles was born. Gene adored his children and he was a wonderful father. Most of the formative years of his family’s life were spent in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on the Oakwood School campus but also on Block Island in Rhode Island.

Gene was self-taught in the field of technology, which was quickly developing during his working years. The major portion of his career was spent working for Dutchess County while living in Poughkeepsie and then as a director of technology in two school districts in Massachusetts and Maine.

Though interested and proficient in technology Gene’s greatest love was for his daughter, his son and his grandsons, Lukas, Finn, Waylon, Olin and Jack, and music. He was known as a kind and generous man and his kind nature and generosity extended well beyond his family. He had a keen and curious mind and was a life long learner. His proficiency in technology eventually combined with his love for music, which kept him gainfully occupied during his retirement years at the radio station in Rangeley and playing guitar, sometimes with his grandson Lukas playing drums, in his basement. His grandson Finn shares his interest in technology and also in music.

Early in adulthood Gene discovered his passion for motorcycles, which especially as he grew older, became a major part of his identity. That enthusiasm later extended to snowmobiling and time spent on his pontoon boat on Rangeley Lake, frequently with his family and two dogs Ruddy and Fred.

Gene was a huge presence in the lives of the people he knew and loved. His legacy lives on in his grandsons, his music and his love for his mountain home in Rangeley. He will be profoundly and deeply missed.

﻿A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick on Tuesday, July 27 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Doctors Without Borders

