NAPLES – Scott S. Bailey, 53, of Naples, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Portland on March 7, 1968, the son of Linwood and Joyce Soule Bailey. He attended Westbrook schools and had been a self-employed handyman. He loved the outdoors, especially skiing.

Scott is survived by his wife, Melanie Baker Bailey of Naples and her daughter Kimberly; his mother, Joyce; and his brothers Ronald, Keith and Alicia and Paul and Lisa.

At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

