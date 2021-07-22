Coastal Maine is no longer considered to be abnormally dry after a stretch of soggy July weather soaked the region and replenished depleted aquifers.
The U.S. Drought Monitor posted release updated drought information Thursday.
Interior parts of the state remain abnormally dry at best, with regions farthest from the coast still experiencing moderate or severe drought, according to the latest report.
Most of the state, including the coast region, has been considered abnormally dry most of last year and this year, and precipitation levels remain below normal for 2021 overall. July, however, has been unusually wet along the coast. with at least three times to the normal rainfall in Portland so far this month.
