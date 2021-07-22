Celebrating parish unity

Westbrook music scene

The Middle Men will entertain when live Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city sponsor the series that continues on Thursdays weekly to Sept. 2.

The Quiet Riot Act will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the summer concert series at Riverbank Park on Main Street. Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages. The summer concert continues through Aug. 31.

The Earthshine Quartet will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 21, 1971, that Edna Glidden of Spring Street returned home from a stay at Westbrook Community Hospital.

Food distributions

The Locker Project has free food available each week through Sept. 1 at two locations in Westbrook. Food will be distributed every Thursday from 3-4 p.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot at 713-715 Main St. In case of inclement weather, distribution will move inside First Baptist at 733 Main St.

Every Monday, food will be available from 2-3 p.m. outside Frenchtown Community Policing Center at 192 Brown St. If it rains, pick up will take place at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge3 St. The food is available to everyone and is not limited to Westbrook residents.

