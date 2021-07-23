Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader’s Bid for Wishes Virtual Auction was created back in the summer of 2014 as a virtual fundraiser Facebook event in order to grant a wish for a seriously ill Maine Wish kid, according to a company press release. The organization has a location in Scarborough.

Fontaine Team has been involved with fundraising for Make-A-Wish Maine since 2009. At that time, they were participating in the Walk for Wishes. The first year of their Bid for Wishes auction consisted of just a handful of agents but managed to collect 50 items, had 30 attend and raised a little over $900.

Eight years later and their 7th annual Bid for Wishes auction (2020 auction was cancelled due to COVID) the team collected 282 items, had 299 attendees, and raised over $20,000.

Half of the funds raised this year went to Lewiston resident Emersyn Rowles and half to Make-A-Wish Maine. The Fontaine Family would like to thank the local businesses for all the donations, Fontaine Team members who took the time out of their busy days to request donations and collect auction items, and also all those who bid on the items for making this event such a huge success, according to the release. If you would like to donate an item for the 8th Annual Fontaine Bid for Wishes scheduled for June 2022, send an email to [email protected]

