Set on nearly five acres, this large ranch home is located just as the housing density fades toward the rural. Choose the city or country from here: Downtown Westbrook is close enough to bike, Cumberland St. crosses Interstate 95 on its way to Portland, but going another way, you can head to Sebago Lake and beyond to the White Mountains.

This is a convenient hideout with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an as-yet-unfinished walk out, daylight basement. Cosmetics need updating, but the structure has been well cared for by the same family for decades. The kitchen, dining room and living room flow into one another, illuminated by skylights and, when needed, warmed by the wood stove in the living room. Access the back deck via the dining area or a backdoor that enters the oversized, two-car garage.

Highlights Sprawling home set on 4.81 acres; large two-car garage, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, expansive deck and fenced in area

Walkout, daylight basement can be finished for more living space, or another structure could be built with town approval

Skylights bring natural light into kitchen, dining room and living room, which also has a wood stove

Immediately surrounding the house is a fenced in space for safe play and the lawn extends to woods that slope down toward the Presumpscot River, the heart of a few nearby nature preserves. With town approval, this could be a property to build another home upon.

784 Cumberland St. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: