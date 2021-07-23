With respect to all of you who are probably doing double duty, I am compelled to shine a light on live theater.
In particular, Opera Maine’s courageous production of a one act, two character opera titled “As One.” I feel badly that you missed reviewing this Maine premiere – a contemporary piece of unusual theater that had two performances at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center last week.
The content dealt with the timely issue of transsexuals and how one individual faced the vicissitudes of transitioning. It was done with realism, creativity, talent and above all, it was highly entertaining. It also provided the audience with the opportunity to experience a relatively unknown subject with an enlightened understanding.
Nothing can promote an entertainment piece like a review, hopefully a good one. Your paper has the potential of reaching a broad spectrum of the population, while making them aware of an important event.
For live theater to remain live it needs your support in helping us get the word out. Your presence at “As One” was sorely missed, but you have a chance to see Opera Maine’s “The Elixir of Love” at the Merrill next week.
Frank Reilly
Portland
