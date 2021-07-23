We find the Sunday Telegram to be a solid example of why local news matters in this complex world of ours. This Sunday’s reporting by Kelley Bouchard on the shifting political winds in South Portland, which made adroit use of statistical data, is a prime example of your journalistic professionalism.

On the negative side, however, we are dismayed by the Editorial section’s shrinkage of “Doonesbury,” to the point where Sunday’s text was completely illegible. If you’re going to publish this cartoon, for heaven’s sake let it breathe!

Peter Weyl
Portland

