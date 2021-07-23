SCARBOROUGH — Beginning in August, Healthy Living for ME will offer a remote workshop on chronic pain, a free program open to all Mainers.

The telephone class is scheduled to run Aug. 16 through Sept. 27, running once a week, said an announcement from Healthy Living for ME, a network lead entity of a community integrated health network

“Better Health Now with Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, post-surgical pain and headaches, as well as other conditions that last for more than three months despite treatment,” a press release said. “Caregivers of those experiencing long-term pain are also invited to participate in the workshop. Topics covered will include pacing & planning, medication management, and the Moving Easy Program, among many others.”

Participants will receive a free toolkit in the mail and will have the chance to speak with a certified instructor on the phone, said the release.

Registration is required, Healthy Living for ME said.

“Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or [email protected] for more information and to register,” the release said. “You can also register via our website, healthylivingforme.org.”

In October, the network will be offering a workshop called “Living Well with Chronic Pain,” the release said.

“Anyone interested in this workshop is welcome to register for it now, or to call Healthy Living for Maine for more information,” Healthy Living for ME said. “This workshop is free, held on Zoom and open to all adult Mainers experiencing chronic, non-cancer related pain. ‘Living Well with Chronic Pain’ lasts for six weeks with a choice of Monday or Thursday workshops.”

