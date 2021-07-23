Library hosts book talk about horses by veterinarian

Gray Public Library welcomes David A. Jefferson, D.V.M., at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Jefferson is the author of “Maine Horse Doctor, On the Road with Dr. J” and his latest, “Goodbye Old Friend: The Euthanasia of Your Horse.”

Books will be available for purchase and signing. This event is free and open to the public and part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series. The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Email [email protected] or call 657-4110 for more information.

Movie nights

Free movies will be screened outdoors at Pennell Park Ball Field as part of Gray Parks and Rec’s Movie Night In The Park: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020, rated PG); 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, “Nomadland” (2020, rated R).

Blueberry Festival update

The fifth annual Gray Blueberry Festival on Aug. 14 will run two hours longer, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow more time to enjoy a nonstop line up of live music: 9:30 a.m., Relative Obscurity; 10:55 a.m., SL’ukes; 11:30 a.m., The Northern Grey Band; 12:55 p.m., Northern Pitch; 1:30 p.m., Sofa Kings; and 4 p.m., Onward.

All-day events include food trucks, a master beekeeper, arts and crafts market, community groups, a kids’ tent, fire trucks, sand volleyball, plus a guest appearance by Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by caricature artist from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rest of the day’s special events include blueberry pie-eating contests, wild blueberry pie bake-off, a spelling bee, fun run, diaper derby, horse-drawn wagon rides, corn hole tournament, lawn games and more. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information, visit facebook.com/GrayBlueberryFestival/ or contact their planning committee at [email protected]

Science kits available

Summer reading science kits are available for pick up at the library with supplies for four experiments and instructions for additional experiments that can be done using home supplies. Call ahead to reserve a kit or stop by the library to see if there are kits available. All the science kit instructions can also be downloaded from the summer reading webpage.

These kits are appropriate for all ages with adult supervision and available to all Gray Public Library patrons who signed up for the summer reading program. Sign up by going to the website or visiting the circulation desk.

Discount tickets

Gray Recreation now has discount tickets for Funtown/Splashtown, Aquaboggan and York’s Wild Kingdom. Contact Anthony at 657-2323 or [email protected]

Senior tax refund

Gray residents 70 years of age or older may be eligible to receive a refund of up to $500 on property taxes paid.

Residents must own or rent a primary residence in Gray that they have occupied for the entire year prior to application, have been a resident of Gray for at least the last 10 years, have paid their property taxes in Gray or rent in Gray on a home for at least a year and own no other property at time of application. Applicants must have an annual household income of less than $49,950. The application deadline is Aug. 1. See graymaine.org/home/home/news/senior-property-tax-assistance-program for an application. Contact Lauren Asselin at 657-3339 ext. 112 to set up an appointment to review your completed application.

Beach days

Wilkies Beach on North Raymond Road off Route 26 in Gray is a public beach open to residents of Gray. It has a boat ramp and parking lot and is open from dawn to dusk every day. See town website for more information.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: