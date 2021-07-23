SCARBOROUGH — New to the Scarborough Land Trust this summer are programs taking place on its land preserves, where people of all ages can find something.

On July 16, the land trust hosted a stream exploration workshop, open to people age 6 and up, at Silver Brook on Broadturn Farm. Led by Becca Ferguson, education and communication specialist for the Scarborough Land Trust, the workshop showed participants how to collect macroinvertebrate samples from streams.

This is the land trust’s first year offering a stream exploration workshop, Ferguson said, and added that the organization is planning to host a variety of children-friendly and all-ages programing.

“I love giving the kids the chance to get outside and do science themselves,” Ferguson, who is new to the land trust this year, said. “It reminds me of when I was a kid.”

The programs are listed on the land trust’s website, scarboroughlandtrust.org/events, she said. People can check out upcoming events and sign up.

Upcoming programs include a trail work day on July 26, located at Blue Point Preserve, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the land trust’s website, participants 16 and up are welcome to attend. Registration is required.

On July 27, there will be a youth monarch walk also at the Blue Point Preserve, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., said the land trust’s website. Registration is also required.

The Scarborough Land Trust will soon be announcing August events as well as a new series announcement, Ferguson said.

