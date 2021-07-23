Scarborough Community Services recently announced the long-awaited return of in-person senior (55+) programs, put to a halt for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. July and August programs include weekly senior lunches, a walking club, morning drop-ins to socialize, and social outings to visit Maine attractions or enjoy group activities.

One program that will continue is Senior Meals To-Go, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. It began in July 2020 in response to the financial and social strains brought on by the pandemic, taking the place of the weekly senior meals that used to occur in person. “When the pandemic hit, we found ourselves having to quickly pivot and get creative in how we were serving our clients,” said Renee Longarini, nutrition pProgram director for the Southern Maine Agency On Aging, a program partner.

Since last July, the program has provided over 3,300 meals to seniors in our community through 22 meal pickup dates. “This program has helped reduce the stress of grocery shopping and meal prepping through the pandemic for countless people,” said Cynthia DiBiase, seniors program coordinator for Scarborough Community Services. “The meals offer a convenient option with virtually no clean up. We are so happy to be able to continue offering this essential service to our community.”

Many seniors have come to rely on the routine of twice monthly meal pickups. “Having these meals help in a big way,” said participant Geraldine. “They’re already put together, all you have to do is warm them up for 5 to 7 minutes and they’re ready to eat. And no washing the dish. Thank you so much for having the meals.” Another participant said of the curbside service, “The meals have helped us tremendously as I am fighting cancer. It especially helps out on days that I have chemo and on the days I am not feeling well enough to cook.”

The ongoing partnership with SMAA and funding from the State will allow the meals to-go program to surpass its one-year anniversary. Seniors 60 or older can get three pre-cooked frozen meals for a suggested donation of $10. For residents under 60, the cost for the three meals is $15. Registration is required at least one week in advance. Contact Cynthia DiBiase at Community Services at (207) 730-4173 to register for upcoming meal pickups. The next meal pick-up is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30 at the Community Services Hub on 418 Payne Road.

To learn more about all of the senior programs coming up this summer, browse a copy of the Scarborough Community Services Senior Summer Brochure. Access it from the Town website homepage (www.scarboroughmaine.org), or pick one up in person. Paper copies of the brochure are available at the Community Services Hub, located at 418 Payne Road in Scarborough (call us at 207-730-4150 and we can run a copy out to you). Copies are also available at the Scarborough Public Library.

Registration for all upcoming senior programs is now open for residents and non-residents. It can be completed by calling Scarborough Community Services at (207) 730-4150 and paying by debit or credit card. You can also stop by the Hub at 418 Payne Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register and pay in person. Accepted payment methods are debit, credit, cash, or check in person.

