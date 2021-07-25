A man was killed Saturday evening when his motorcycle drifted off a road in Newcastle and struck a tree stump.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Thomas B. Atticks, 76, of Newcastle.

Lt. Brendan W. Kane said in a news release that Atticks was traveling south around 5:04 p.m. on North Newcastle Road when his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle drifted onto the southbound shoulder and left the road, crashing into a tree stump.

Deputies who investigated the crash said Atticks was wearing a helmet. The officers said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

North Newcastle Road remained closed for about two hours while deputies investigated. Deputy Brian Carlton of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the crash. The Newcastle Fire Department, the Central Lincoln County Ambulance service and the Maine State Police also responded to the crash scene.

