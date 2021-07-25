STERLING, Mass. – Frank Heinemann passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021, after a brief stay at UMass Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in Los Angeles to John and Madeline (Cobb) Heinemann, and grew up in Cape Elizabeth. He graduated from South Portland High School and went on to study at Dartmouth College followed by graduate studies at Tufts Fletcher School.

He was an officer in the Navy, and always loved the sea. Frank enjoyed hiking the White Mountains, sailing from Maine to the Caribbean, and working outside around his house in Sterling. He was an active member of the Sterling Land Trust and served on the Town of Sterling Finance Committee. A lover of fine wine and adventure, he will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

He leaves his wife, Ann; his son, Ross and daughter, Alexis, his stepson, Jeremy Angier and his wife Ann; as well as his stepdaughter, Penelope Flynn and her husband Michael and their two children Grace and Christopher.

Friends and family are invited to visit with Frank’s family on Friday, July 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the

Sterling Land Trust,

P.O. Box 106,

Sterling, MA 01564.

Guest Book