SPRINGVALE – Arvid H. Roberts, 96, of Springvale, passed away at his home on Hobbs Road on July 19, 2021.

He was born on April 20, 1925 in Sanford, the son of Felton and Blanche (Hobbs) Roberts. He was a graduate of Sanford High School. On June 14, 1957 he married Joan Pillsbury.

Arvid was a member of Mousam Lake Grange and Bauneg Beg Grange for 81 years. He was also a member of York Pomona, Maine State Grange and National Grange. He was a Past Master of both Mousam Lake Grange and York Pomona. He was a Deputy for the Maine State Grange for many years. Arvid also belonged to the Rebekahs, Odd Fellows and Masons and was a town meeting member for Sanford District 1 for 42 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Springvale Call Department for many years.

During his lifetime he worked road construction projects in southern Maine, plowed snow for the Town of Sanford, ran a sawmill, and operated the family farm.

Arvid was a big part of the Acton Fair. His uncle, Verne, took him along to help for many years when he was young. He became a director of the fair in 1957 and became president in 1969 and held that office until 2016. He was also the ox pulling superintendent for many years.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife; his brother, Eldred, his sister, Gloria; and a great-grandson, Lucas Goodrich.

He is survived by two sons, Fred and Bruce and his wife Rose, a daughter, Donna Goodrich and her husband Alan, all of Springvale; his grandchildren Amanda Buckley and her husband Steve, Jeffrey Roberts and his wife Bree, Gregory Goodrich and his wife Krista, Tyler Goodrich and his wife Shelby; his great-grandsons Christopher and Isaac Buckley, his great granddaughters Kate and Brylie Goodrich and twins that are to be born soon. He is also survived by a sister, Sylvia, a brother, Felton Jr. and a sister-in-law, Nancy Lyons.

The family would like to thank the whole team at Compassus Hospice for the great care given during the last couple of weeks.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 28, at 1 p.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home with a burial immediately following at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

or online at

﻿www.mainehealth.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous