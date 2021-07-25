PORTLAND – Arlene M. Tamoosh, 94, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2021.

She was born in Falmouth on Oct. 28, 1926, the daughter of the late Mark S. Leighton and Corinnabelle (Hicks). Arlene attended school in Durham, Harpswell, and Brunswick and lived in Maine most of her life.

Arlene is survived by her daughter-in-law, Helen Baker; granddaughters Brenda Baker, Laura Gregg, Melissa Richter; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

To view the complete obituary and to share memories and offer condolences, friends and family are invited to do so by visiting Arlene’s website page and online guestbook at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Chapel, followed by graveside committal prayers at Shiloh Pleasant View Cemetery, Shiloh Chapel, 38 Beulah Lane, Durham, ME 04222. A service of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

