FALMOUTH – Cecelia O. Leighton Tobiassen went to her heavenly home on Feb 17, 2021 while surrounded by family in her Falmouth home. Born August 7, 1926 in Augusta, to Herbert and Lucie Leighton (née: Morang), she lived in several Portland foster homes during her early years; later living with her father in Brewer and her mother in Falmouth.

Due to the war effort she was one of only 17 in her Falmouth High School graduating class of 1944. While in school she was a majorette and also worked as a filling station attendant pumping gas and changing oil. However, her favorite job was selling tickets from the ticket booth of Portland’s State Theatre during its prime as a first run movie theater.

On August 19, 1947 she married Arthur S. Tobiassen and they started married life in a cabin on the

campus at the University of Maine – Orono. After graduation, Arthur’s career took them to Rochester, Mich. where they raised their children.

Cecelia was recognized for countless volunteer hours, receiving an Outstanding Community Service

Award from Ford Motor Company, and was also honored as First Runner-up Woman of the Year for

Junior Woman’s Clubs in the state of Michigan. Her efforts benefited hospitals, education and

libraries in both Michigan and Maine. While in Rochester, Mich. she was especially proud of her work to raise money

for the towns much-needed hospital. When Crittenton Hospital opened, she was instrumental in starting and managing its gift shop. After returning to Falmouth, she served as President of the Friends of the Library.

Passionate about genealogy, Cecelia traced her lineage to very early Maine and directly to the Mayflower allowing her to be a proud 30-year member of the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She always made holidays special and treasured the warmth and beauty of her home and ever-blooming gardens. Cecelia loved water views, enjoyed golf, and delighted in all seven of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins.

Her many adventures with Arthur included travel to England, Greece, Norway, throughout Maine and the U.S. and cruising Casco Bay aboard their boat Arthur named for her, the C-Spirit.

A Life Member of Oakland University President’s Club in Michigan, an Emeritus member of the Rochester Junior Woman’s Club and a Charter Member of the Maine Nordmenn – Sons of Norway, she was also a member of St John Lutheran Church, Rochester and, until recently, Emmaus Lutheran Church, Falmouth. Cecelia had strong faith and believed in the conservative teachings of the Lutheran Church Missouri-Synod.

Predeceased by husband Arthur; and son Michael.

She is survived by her daughters Cathy Tobiassen-Dommenick (Joseph Dommenick) and Pat Natzic (Lee Natzic); grandson, Kris Tobiassen; and great-granddaughters Kassidy and Emma.

A graveside service will be held in August.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Cecelia’s online memorial.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous