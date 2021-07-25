PORTLAND – Joan P. Kennedy, “Joan” “Joanie”, 89, passed away with her daughter, Deb Shangraw, by her side, on July 21, 2021. She was born on Nov. 21, 1931 in Gray, a daughter of the late Miney C. and Marion G. (Warren) Powers.

She grew up on the West End and traveled extensively with her mother. They traveled by train to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Sante Fe, N.M. and Washington D.C.

Joan graduated from Portland High School, class of 1949, and went on to earn an associate degree from Westbrook Junior College. She met and married the love of her life, William J. Kennedy (predeceased her in 1980) and bought their home on Woodlawn Avenue in Portland. She remained there until 2021 when she needed full time care and moved in with her daughter in Westbrook.

In her early years, she worked for Morse Payson and Noyes, Portland Police Department, American Can Company, Deering Ice Cream and The Piggy Bank Restaurant. Her most recent and favorite job was as district secretary at Sherwin Williams in Portland where she retired at the age of 77, after 25 wonderful years.

Her passion was her children and family. She enjoyed family outings upta camp on Sebago Lake and Crescent Beach. She also loved family gatherings at Christmas and Thanksgiving.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger Powers, sisters Virginia Barnett and Phyliss Clarke.

She is survived by her daughters Deb Kennedy Shangraw and Cheryl Vonvett, sons Michael W. Kennedy and Gary J. Kennedy; grandsons Kurt Shangraw and his wife Katie Shangraw, Kyle Shangraw and his wife Stephanie Shangraw, Christopher Kennedy and his wife Robyn Kennedy, Shawn Kennedy and his companion Heidi Mitchell; three granddaughters, Amy Macek and her husband John, Meghan VonVett-Amodio and her husband Joe and Krista VonVett; seven great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Home Hospice Care team for all of their support and care.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Bill.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Joan’s online guest book.

Donations can be made to

The Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

