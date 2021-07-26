The Bath Area Family YMCA is continuing distribution of free Grab & Go meals to any child aged 18 and under to ensure all kids have access to healthy and nutritious foods. The Y is hosting two stationary sites for meal pickup – at the Bath YMCA and Brunswick’s Landing YMCA – in addition to mobile delivery sites through the Y Veggie Van.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. Because of the disrupted schedules and school closures of the past year and a half, children and families are even more at risk of food insecurity.

In partnership with the USDA, Y-USA, Full Plates Full Potential, Nourishing Neighbors, Maine Community Foundation and other partners, the Bath Area Family YMCA is providing free meals for kids 18 and under.

Families can pick up their child’s free Grab & Go meals along the Veggie Van route at stops in Bath, West Bath and Woolwich, and at stationary sites at the Bath Area Family YMCA at 303 Centre St. and the Landing YMCA at 24 Venture Ave. in Brunswick. For a detailed schedule and menu visit bathymca.org/summermeals.

Last year, in response to the pandemic, the Bath Y expanded its traditional summer meals program and began a mobile meal route in and around Regional School Unit 1, delivering over 30,000 meals and 7,000 pounds of food pantry items and fresh produce in 2020.

Y Summer Meals Route:

Bath Area Family YMCA 303 Centre St. in Bath:

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Bath, West Bath, Landing Route, Monday, Wednesday, Friday:

10-10:10 a.m. Atlantic Townhouses: Community Playground, Central Avenue

10:20-10:30 a.m. Maritime Apartments: Community Building

10:35-10:45 a.m. Oak Grove Commons Apartment: Mail Building

10:50-11:00 a.m. Varnum Field

11:10-11:20 a.m. Maine Maritime Museum

11:30-11:40 a.m. Green Acres Apartments in West Bath

12:00-12:30 p.m. Landing YMCA: 24 Venture Avenue in Brunswick

Phippsburg and Woolwich Route, Tuesday & Thursday:

10-20-10:30 a.m. Sebasco Post Office, Phippsburg

10:40-10:50 a.m. Phippsburg Elementary School

11:00-11:10 a.m. Bowker Road, Phippsburg

11:35-11:45 a.m. West Longely Drive, Woolwich

11:50 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Carriage Lane and Old Stage Road, Woolwich

12:15-12:30 p.m. Nequasset Lake (behind Town Hall), Woolwich

