The Bath Area Family YMCA is continuing distribution of free Grab & Go meals to any child aged 18 and under to ensure all kids have access to healthy and nutritious foods. The Y is hosting two stationary sites for meal pickup – at the Bath YMCA and Brunswick’s Landing YMCA – in addition to mobile delivery sites through the Y Veggie Van.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. Because of the disrupted schedules and school closures of the past year and a half, children and families are even more at risk of food insecurity.
In partnership with the USDA, Y-USA, Full Plates Full Potential, Nourishing Neighbors, Maine Community Foundation and other partners, the Bath Area Family YMCA is providing free meals for kids 18 and under.
Families can pick up their child’s free Grab & Go meals along the Veggie Van route at stops in Bath, West Bath and Woolwich, and at stationary sites at the Bath Area Family YMCA at 303 Centre St. and the Landing YMCA at 24 Venture Ave. in Brunswick. For a detailed schedule and menu visit bathymca.org/summermeals.
Last year, in response to the pandemic, the Bath Y expanded its traditional summer meals program and began a mobile meal route in and around Regional School Unit 1, delivering over 30,000 meals and 7,000 pounds of food pantry items and fresh produce in 2020.
Y Summer Meals Route:
Bath Area Family YMCA 303 Centre St. in Bath:
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Mondays-Fridays
Bath, West Bath, Landing Route, Monday, Wednesday, Friday:
10-10:10 a.m. Atlantic Townhouses: Community Playground, Central Avenue
10:20-10:30 a.m. Maritime Apartments: Community Building
10:35-10:45 a.m. Oak Grove Commons Apartment: Mail Building
10:50-11:00 a.m. Varnum Field
11:10-11:20 a.m. Maine Maritime Museum
11:30-11:40 a.m. Green Acres Apartments in West Bath
12:00-12:30 p.m. Landing YMCA: 24 Venture Avenue in Brunswick
Phippsburg and Woolwich Route, Tuesday & Thursday:
10-20-10:30 a.m. Sebasco Post Office, Phippsburg
10:40-10:50 a.m. Phippsburg Elementary School
11:00-11:10 a.m. Bowker Road, Phippsburg
11:35-11:45 a.m. West Longely Drive, Woolwich
11:50 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Carriage Lane and Old Stage Road, Woolwich
12:15-12:30 p.m. Nequasset Lake (behind Town Hall), Woolwich
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Artists create in pop-up studio at Wiscasset Art Walk
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: July 29
-
Times Record
Morse High School’s Amber McGowan honored by Rotarians
-
Portland Forecaster
Sweet breast cancer research fundraiser arrives in Maine
-
Business
Restaurants are shelling out more for clams, and some are taking them off the menu