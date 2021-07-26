‘Sofonisba’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional dates and times through Aug. 21. Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $36, $31 seniors, $22 students 18 and under. theateratmonmouth.org

Theater at Monmouth presents the tale of Michelangelo’s 27-year-old apprentice Sofonisba Anguissola, who boards a ship from Italy to become the first female court painter for King Philip II. Maine playwright Callie Kimball focuses on the friendship between Sofonisba and teenage Queen Isabel, who are both dealing with gender disparity and other lofty challenges, set in the landscape of the Spanish court.

Brace Yourself: Here Comes a Brazilian

7 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $16, $14 seniors, $8 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com

Here’s a chance to see award-winning storyteller Antonio Rocha and hear amusing anecdotes about his international travel experiences, his life as an immigrant and his first Maine winter. Rocha melds mime and spoken word into his performance. He studied with Celebration Barn founder Tony Montanaro in the ’80s and also learned from none other than Marcel Marceau.

Harborfest

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free. wellschamber.org

They sure know how to do summer right, down in Wells, and you can get in on the fun during the annual Harborfest on Saturday. It’s packed with games and activities for the entire family, including a fishing tournament, kayak races, paddleboard demos, a lobster-trap toss, talent show and bonfire. You can also bid on items during the Wells Chamber of Commerce silent auction happening from noon to 3 p.m. Best of all, at 2 p.m., there’s a doughnut-eating contest in the park’s gazebo, put on by Congdon’s. Doh!

A Message From Far Away

Concert 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, parade at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and performance at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5. portlandovations.org

A Message From Far Away is a trio of events presented in Portland by Remote Theater Project in partnership with Creative Portland, Mayo Street Arts, The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and Portland Ovations. First up is the free concert on Wednesday with Kinan Azmeh’s City Band at the Bandstand at Fort Allen Park on the Eastern Prom. On Thursday, you can join in on Parade With Us, a walk in support of immigrants and refugees, with music and puppets. It steps off at Monument Square and ends at Ocean Gateway with a performance via live-feed video from Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a young refugee girl who represents displaced children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: