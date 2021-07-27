BOSTON — The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The second of a four-game set between the AL East rivals was moved to a 2:10 p.m. start Wednesday, followed by the nightcap starting at 7:10 p.m.
The delay was announced about a half-hour before the scheduled start as dark clouds moved over Fenway Park, with weather radar showing heavy storms coming from the west.
Fans took shelter beneath the awnings and upper levels, waiting for an update on when – or if – the game would begin. The storm arrived just after 7:20 p.m., with gusting winds blowing sheets of rain sideways and whipping up food wrappers and other debris from the empty seats, abandoned by fans who took shelter beneath the upper levels.
As the rain let up, a handful of players began warming up on the field just before 8 p.m., just before the announcement was made postponing the game a day as lightning continued to strike throughout the area.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
2 suffer severe burns in Cousins Island fire pit incident
-
Sports
NBA play-in tournament returning in 2022
-
Local & State
Portland police adopt some recommendations by racial equity committee, still far from others
-
Nation & World
Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing
-
Boston Red Sox
Blue Jays-Red Sox rained out; split doubleheader Wednesday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.