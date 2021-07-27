WELLS

The Visitors Band to play at concert series

The Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series will sponsor a performance by The Visitors Band at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

The Visitors Band is a local band from Dover, N.H., who play classic rock-n-roll hits from the 1960s through the 1980s with some country mixed in.

Parking is free or take the Wells Trolley directly to the park. Admission is free (contributions accepted) and there is park bench type seating. Attendees also are encourage to bring blanket, folding chair and/or a picnic.

Library updates week’s offerings

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Using the Summer Reading theme “Tails and Tales,” animal lover and avid reader Judy Pancoast will entertain the audience with a musical program at 2 p.m. Tuesday, featuring songs about the animal kingdom.

• The library’s Outdoor Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the front lawn, weather permitting. Come browse the collection and purchase books at low prices. All proceeds from the sale will support library programming.

• Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Children ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays at the Wells Harbor Pavilion.

• Entertainer Steve Corning will perform a variety show at 1 p.m. Monday featuring fast-paced juggling routines, escape artistry, comedy magic, contortion, balancing, LED light manipulation, and some amazing stunts.

For more detail, contact Allison Herman at [email protected], or call the library at 646-8181.

SANFORD

Special Mass to honor Father’s ordination

Fr. Raymond Auger will celebrate the 65th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood during a special Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Holy Family Church, at 66 North Ave.

All are welcome and the Mass will also be livestreamed at stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream.

STANDISH

Arts center to put on ‘Elf: The Musical’

Schoolhouse Arts Center will present a two-week run of “Elf: The Musical,” with shows to be held at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 7, and two 5 p.m. performances set for this Sunday and again Aug. 8.

This is the first play that Schoolhouse will be able to present at full capacity since the start of pandemic.

Visit the schoolhouse’s website at schoolhousearts.org for more information and to make reservations. Ticket are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and children.

SOUTH BERWICK

Exhibit explores local Scottish legacy

Old Berwick Historical Society’s Counting House Museum exhibit, “Unwilling Immigrants: From the Scottish Battlefield to the New World, 1650,” is now open. The panel and touchscreen exhibit, produced at Durham University in England, is expanded at the Counting House Museum with a display of artifacts and images that recount the experience of the Dunbar battle prisoners who arrived in southern New Hampshire and Maine as indentured servants and settled in the Berwicks, leaving a long and proud Scottish legacy in the town of South Berwick.

The companion exhibit focuses on four soldiers from Scotland, who survived starvation, imprisonment, and travails at sea to become sawyers, farmers and carpenters in New England. It features items from the museum’s collection, including materials from the 17th-century Chadbourne house and sawmill site, as well as objects loaned from local collectors.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment at 2 Liberty St. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted.

For more details, visit www.oldberwick.org or call 384-0000.

HIRAM

Check out historic houses on trolley tour

Hiram Historical Society will present the trolley tour “Hidden Historical Houses of 1820” at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of Maine’s bicentennial celebrations that were cancelled last year. This 90-minute narrated tour is of exteriors only. The trolley is air conditioned. Seats are limited to 35.

The tour will begin and end at Great Ossipee Museum of Hiram Historical Society, 20 Historical Ridge. The museum will be open one hour before and after the tour. Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are $20 each or $25 or two and must be purchased in advance. Send checks payable to Hiram Historical Society to Treasurer HHS, PO Box 35, Hiram ME 04041.

For more details, call Donna Ward at 625-4790 or Sally Williams at 615-4390.

BREWER

Duo to perform traditional Scottish music

Musicians Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Next Generation Theatre at 39 Center St.

The duo will perform the vibrant musical traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton.

For tickets, go to bangorceltic.org/tickets.

AUBURN

Music festival announces featured artist

Ken Medema will be the featured artist at a New England Summer Music Festival at 6 p.m. Sunday at Court Street Baptist Church, 129 Court St.

Medema is a well-known musician and singer-songwriter. His lyrics provide social commentary on themes such as justice, hunger, poverty, homelessness, and relevant Christian charity.

He has performed in 49 states and more than 15 countries on four continents. His keyboard and vocal abilities, improvisation skills, and humor both uplift and entertain.

This public event also features a choir of singers from southern Maine. Several other musicians will accompany Medema with flute, saxophone, piano, and the church’s historic Hook and Hastings organ.

This concert also celebrates the 160th anniversary of the founding of Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.

Learn about Border Collies at library talk

Auburn Public Library will host the talk “Living and Working with Border Collies,” from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Androscoggin Community Room.

John and Doreen Simmons, owners and operators of Stoneheart Farms in South Paris, will talk about their experiences of raising sheep and working with their dogs Bea and Maisie. They will share information about training, how the dogs help around the farm, and what their limitations are.

The dogs of Stoneheart Farms are widely known for their working prowess as well as entertaining folks at many fairs, including the Common Ground Country Fair. The farm sells lamb throughout central and western Maine, the greater Portland area and at their farm store. You can learn more about their farm at stoneheartfarms.com. For our planning purposes, registration is required. Visit the events calendar on our website at [email protected] or call 333-6640, ext. 4.

CASCO

Land trust to host concert series

Loon Echo Land Trust’s sunset concert series will feature an outdoor performance by local group Just Be-Cause from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hacker’s Hill Preserve.

Local duo Christine and Moe Baillargeon of Just Be-Cause, along with special guest Davy Sturtevant will perform a set of original music and covers accompanied by guitar and mandolin.

Attendees should bring chairs, blankets, warm layers, and a picnic. There is a suggested donation of $10 per every adult, which can be made via cash, check or Venmo at the event or online anytime. Tickets can be reserved at loonecholandtrust.org/events, by emailing Maggie at [email protected], or calling 647-4352.

WALDO

Job fair to be held in Belfast

Waldo Community Action Partners will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for positions it has open for a variety of skill and experience levels.

The event will be held at the Wentworth Event Center at 139 Searsport Ave., Belfast.

For more details, call 338-6809 or email [email protected]

WISCASSET

Brass quintet to perform during art walk

The Downeast Brass Quintet will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday during the Wiscasset Art Walk.

The group include Dwight Tibbets and Andy Forster on trumpet, Mike Peterson on trombone, Mark Mumme on tuba, and Loren Fields on French horn. They will perform an extensive and versatile repertoire.

For more details, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to [email protected] Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

NORTH WATERBORO

Pilgrimage service at meeting house

The 95th annual Pilgrimage Service at the Elder Grey Meeting House will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elder Grey Meeting House, Chadbourne Ridge Road.

Guest ministers are the Rev. Jon Gale and Rev. Deirdre Drennen. Special music will be performed by the Rev. Drennen.

For more details, call 846-3827.

CAMDEN

Bottomless Funk to appear at Arts on the Hill

Bottomless Funk will present a free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday as part of Coastal Mountains Land Trust’s Arts on the Hill entertainment series at Beech Hill Preserve.

Bottomless Funk members include Joshua Sepe, Melanie Scofield, Alex Wilder, Cy Scofield, David Edward Butler, and Cole Seymour.

Overflow parking will be available at the field next to the trailhead lot at 316 Beech Hill Road in Rockport. Please do not park on the town road. Plan to arrive early to allow time for the .75 mile walk up to Beech Nut.

All Arts on the Hill performances are free and open to all ages but please leave your dogs at home. Refreshments and reception will follow the performance.

Book sale, plein air weekend planned

The Camden Public Library will host its first major outdoor book sale in nearly two years from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday under a huge tent adjacent to the Blue Door Book Shed on Atlantic Avenue.

The book shed and event tent can be reached via the parking lot on the left just past the Camden Amphitheatre. Ten thousand books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books will be on sale.

The book sale is being held alongside another notable event to benefit the library. The “Camden on Canvas” plein air weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, featuring 20 artists painting around town. The paintings will be auctioned off following a ticketed reception on Sunday afternoon.

Details about both of these events can be found at librarycamden.org.

The fresh paintings that are created over the weekend will be on exhibit, free and open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the amphitheater. Everyone is invited to stroll through this scenic landmark to view the new works.

A ticketed reception and live auction will be held in the amphitheater from 4 to 6 p.m., when the paintings from the weekend will be sold. Participants will enjoy music by Windfern Ensemble and partake of light hors d’oeuvres by Stone Cove Catering. Auctioneer Kaja Veilleux of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will kick-off the bidding at 5 p.m. Tickets for the reception and live auction can be purchased online for $75 each at the library’s event website librarycamden.org/CamdenOnCanvas or by calling 236-3440.

