WEST KENNEBUNK – Trudy Weeman grew up helping out in her community, lending a hand to make things better.

She has been involved with the annual community Thanksgiving meal in West Kennebunk, with the Kennebunk Fire Society dinner held in the fall, and much more.

She has helped teach hundreds of young people as an assistant coach with the Kennebunk Twirlers. She is president of the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Alumni Association. And she is at the polls on Election Day, helping there. Town Clerk Merton Brown said Weeman helps check in voters, assists with voting machines, processes absentee ballots and packs election materials at the end of the day.

“She has been a great ballot clerk for the past six years,” said Brown. “Always willing, always helpful, always with a smile.”

She, like her sisters and other family members, including her mother Barbara, is known for pitching in to help get things done.

“She involves herself in the community she was born and raised in,” said Barbara.

Now, people throughout the Kennebunks and beyond have an opportunity to help her out, through a fundraiser set for Aug. 7 at The Lunch Box, on Alfred Road, in West Kennebunk.

Trudy, 38, was diagnosed with uterine cancer a couple of months ago, recently began treatment, and continues to work at her job at an auto auction firm in Gorham.

The fundraiser event begins at 10 a.m. with raffles for gift baskets, gift certificates, a 50-inch television, and more, said Barbara.

Brenda Spulick has organized a bake sale, and Dawn Stevens and Kip Harley will be handing out hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks, free, from noon to 2 p.m., she said.

Folks are invited to bring a lawn chair and listen to the Kennebunk River Band from noon to 2 p.m.

When talk began about a fundraiser to help with her expenses, Trudy said she was initially hesitant.

“I didn’t expect anything,” she said. But the idea has blossomed in this West Kennebunk community and, she said, she is grateful.

“It’s very nice. I can’t thank everyone enough,” Trudy said by phone during a work break on a recent day.

Barbara said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“We have a wonderful community,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: