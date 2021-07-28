MIAMI — The Oakland Athletics are in playoff contention, and Starling Marte is their midseason reward.

Oakland obtained the versatile but well-traveled outfielder Wednesday from the Miami Marlins for left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

“We felt like Starling was frankly the best position player that was out there on the market,” A’s GM David Forst said before the team’s game in San Diego. “We’ve always said when the team performs and puts itself in a playoff position, it’s on us to do whatever we can to try and help them.”

The A’s, who began the day six games behind AL West leader Houston, also acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin this week from the Chicago Cubs.

Marte, 32, is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.

It’s the third time in 18 months that Marte has been traded. He joins an outfield that also includes Ramon Laureano and Mark Canha.

The Marlins made the deal after they were unable to reach an agreement with Marte on a contract extension. They’re last in the NL East and expected to make more moves before the trade deadline Friday.

Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts. He was sidelined for four weeks in May after he broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game.

RANGERS: Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years.

The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball’s amateur draft on July 11.

That was the largest signing bonus for a pitcher since Gerrit Cole got $8 million after the Pittsburgh Pirates took him first overall in 2011. That was the last draft before Major League Baseball guidelines for signing bonuses of drafted players went into effect.

REDS-ROCKIES: The Cincinnati Reds added more help for their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The Rockies got right-hander Case Williams and right-hander Noah Davis, the Reds’ 26th-rated prospect.

On Tuesday night, the Reds acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named.

The 31-year-old Givens, who is due to be a free agent after the season, has a 2.73 ERA and 27.4% strikeout rate in 29 2/3 innings for Colorado.

MARINERS: Catie Griggs takes over as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners.

Griggs spent the past four seasons as the chief business officer for the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer and will oversee all aspects of the Mariners’ organization outside of baseball operations.

Griggs replaces Kevin Mather, who resigned in February after video surfaced of him making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations.

