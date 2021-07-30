GREAT DIAMOND ISLAND – Janet Roberta (Washington) Ingraham passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 at her beloved island home on Great Diamond Island with her family by her side.

She was born on July 18, 1935, in Springfield, Mass., daughter of James J. and Dorothy E. Washington.

Janet graduated from Springfield Hospital Training School for Nurses (Baystate Medical Center School of Nursing) in 1957 and had a long, rewarding career. She dedicated her life to caring for others at work, at home, and in the community.

Janet and her husband, Richard moved their young family from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 1967 where she continued her nursing career both as a practicing R.N. and supervisor, responsible for training the next generation of nursing students.

In 1966, Janet and Richard visited Great Diamond Island for the first time with a family friend. It was love at first sight. They were thrilled to purchase their treasured island home shortly after that first visit. For many years, they and their family enjoyed the cottage during the summer months but upon retirement, they made the cottage their year-round residence. Jan loved her cottage, her island community, and the island way of life. She was a little more ambivalent about the winter months, but nonetheless she passed that love down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jan embodied grace and strength and valued her family and friends above all. To be loved by Janet was to be enveloped in a quiet cloak of security and protection.

Janet is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard; and her sister, Beverly Sullivan.

She is survived by her four children, James (Jean) Ingraham, Pamela (Edward) Wentling, Patricia (Glenn) Thompson, and Hilary (James) Riedy. She is also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life.

A heartfelt thank you to Bethany and Julie at Northern Lights Hospice and their amazing care team.

Very sincere thanks to Beth Weber of Great Diamond Island for her friendship, love, and assistance over the years. Special acknowledgement to the Grout and Leddy families for their lifelong friendship.

Janet’s family will hold a private celebration of her life. She will be missed tremendously.

