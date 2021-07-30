Old Orchard Beach Richard E. Fletcher, 88, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Saco on Sept. 5, 1932, son of the late Lewis and Della (Cressey) Fletcher. Richard was educated locally, attending Saco schools.

On May 30, 1960, he married his beloved wife Beatrice Roberge at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. Mr. Fletcher worked as a foreman for Municipal Public Works in Saco for many years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Saco Yacht Club, and a former member of the Biddeford/Saco Elks Club. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, fishing, and just being on the water. He was incredibly proud of his only grandchild, his pride and joy, Amy Blanchard, and was able to virtually watch her graduate High School before he passed.

He leaves behind: his beloved wife of 61 years, Beatrice Fletcher of Old Orchard Beach; daughter, Diane Blanchard and her husband, Gary of Saco, and granddaughter, Amy Blanchard of Saco; and his brother-in-law, Richard Roberge and his wife, Jeanne Thurston Roberge of Saco; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Russell, Roger, Donald, and Bradley Fletcher; and sisters, Marilyn Turner, Thelma Perkins Smart, and Earline Marro.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hal Cohen, Dr. Paul Sweeney and the nurses and volunteers at Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell House for the compassionate, loving care they provided to Richard and his loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Mr. Fletcher is now at rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Old Orchard Beach High School Marching Band, or Hospice of Southern Maine. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: