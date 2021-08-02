Restorative Justice Project Maine is looking for individuals interested in holding community building and justice processes within Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Knox, Waldo, and Hancock counties. These processes are aimed at increasing community safety and belonging within our rural communities, according to Restorative Justice Project Maine.

Each training is pay what you can.

This volunteer training series begins with a three day foundational training in restorative practices  after which individuals are able to participate in restorative justice processes as a mentor and volunteer in other capacities as a change agent.

Later, there are more specific skill-building opportunities available to those interested in holding space for community building, healing or responding to conflict and harm.

Sessions will take place in Waldoboro or online. Two training sequences are available:  Sept. 25, 26 and Oct. 23; or Oct. 15, 16, 30. Visit rjpmidcoast.org for more information.

