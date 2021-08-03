Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale an office and warehouse complex on Route 302/Bridgton Rd. in Westbrook, a prime location 20 minutes from downtown Portland and five minutes from downtown Westbrook.

This property was built in 2013 by Chase Custom Homes. Because of the builder’s skill, attention to detail and construction quality exceeds the norm in these well-planned buildings.

The office building contains 8,700± SF over three stories. It was designed to become condos, with three entrances and separate utilities. Inside are 24± closed door offices, four conference rooms, two kitchen areas, and one large meeting room that can seat 30± people.

The two-story warehouse/showroom has 3,600± SF. Built in 2015, it has two, 12’ overhead doors and an unfinished storage space on the second floor. The property has 34± lined parking spaces between the office and warehouse with additional unlined space behind the warehouse.

Two buildings on 1.95±AC are listed at $2,200,000. An adjoining 1.5± AC development parcel is available separately.

290 Bridgton Rd. is listed by John Doyon, CCIM, Broker, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. For more detailed information, please contact John at 207-450-8003 or at [email protected]

