The Alfred M. Senter Fund is soliciting requests for grants that will support charities for which small grants will make a significant difference.

The Alfred M. Senter Fund is a private charitable trust authorized to make grants to any public charity that provides a service in Maine.

The fund was established by Alfred Senter the owner of the former Senter’s Department Store and Greenery Restaurant on Maine Street in Brunswick. It was his wish that public charities benefiting from this fund be involved in promoting the cultural, educational, environmental and general health and welfare of those in the local communities and state of Maine.

Grant applications must be submitted by mail with an original and five copies and be received no later than Oct. 31. Applications may be obtained by contacting Senter Place Management Office at (207) 725-6610 or [email protected], or visiting senterplace.com.

