Brett W. Garrett, 59, of Corona, California, formerly of Kennebunkport, San Jose, California, and Nashville, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Brett was born Aug. 13, 1961, was the beloved son, of Bruce and Bonnie (Perry ) Garrett of Kennebunkport. Loving husband of Julie (Seavey) Garrett, and father of Abigail and Perri. Brother of Bradley W. Garrett and brother-in-law, Jack Sass of Phoenix.

He was a nephew and friend to many. Brett had a great sense of humor and an amazing recall of details. He lived every day filled with curiosity, acceptance and love for his family and friends.

Born in Maine and raised in Kennebunkport, Brett attended Consolidated School in Kennebunkport, where he enjoyed participating in plays under the direction of Keith McClelland. He then went on to Kennebunk High School, graduating with honors and furthered his education at San Jose Bible College.

During his life he endured many health challenges, at 8 years old he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma brain tumor undergoing years of chemotherapy and weeks of radiation. In 2012, he suffered a debilitating stroke, then in 2013 tumors of the brain stem led to cancer of the tongue. With a drastic diagnosis, not knowing whether he would be able to speak or eat, Brett accepted the challenge to be able to be with his girls. After several surgeries chemotherapy and radiation, his faith prevailed and Brett was able to speak and communicate with everyone.

Through all his illnesses he had the loving support of his extended family. His uncle Ronnie Perry and his late wife Kathy of Kennebunkport, aunts, Sandra Perry of New Albany, Indiana, uncle Peter Garrett of Daytona Beach, Florida, aunt Sharon Bergeron and late husband Raymond, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and the late aunts Dr. Linda Perry of San Diego, Charlene Doucette, of Berwick, and late uncles David Perry of Topeka, Kansas, Benjamin Garrett of Berwick.

Brett was adored by his many cousins, especially Holly Nichols and Heather Mann, who were so supportive and kind during the eight years of his hospitalization.

Before Brett’s illness he was an avid photographer and spent many hours at Disneyland photographing the park and its beauty. During this time he met with many Disney executives and celebrities. He was invited to attend many media events. He loved Disney, music and movies. His love of both was extensive. He could give details that would astound you.

Brett was Christian and loved God. It was his faith that brought him through the hard times. During his younger years, Brett was very involved with the church, playing the piano and a member of its youth group. With a strong faith, he used his talents as a musician at San Jose Bible College, traveling with the choir and performing at churches on the West Coast. He also participated in mission trips to Mexico and Rio De Janeiro. He was blessed by his experiences.

Brett worked at the Berean Christian Book Store. He was the manager of the music department and promotional events. While in their employ, Brett was blessed by meeting many well-known Christian musicians. While in Nashville he was employed by Merrimack Insurance, which later became Assurian, in their IT department. After moving to back California, Brett worked in the mortgage departments of Washington Mutual and Federal Credit. The highlights of Brett’s career were his IT positions for a Ford Mustang after-market parts store and Corona Mop & Broom. At these positions, he designed websites and photographed their catalogs. Brett also remotely designed the website for Lighthouse Events.

His personality was shining and his smile infectious. He never let hurtful comments get him down. He made friends wherever he lived or worked. Brett will be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, at the Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main St., Kennebunk at noon. Immediately following the service there will be refreshments and a time for remembrance at the Masonic Lodge, 1 North St., Kennebunkport.

