All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before noon Friday.

Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million.

Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season.

Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

The 6-foot-8 Randle played at Kentucky and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in his career.

NETS: The Brooklyn Nets signed first-round draft pick Cam Thomas.

The team did not disclose details of the contract signed by the guard, who was the 27th overall pick out of LSU.

RAPTORS: Masai Ujiri, the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors, is remaining with the team.

The NBA club released a video on social media Thursday saying Ujiri is “here to stay.” It also lays out the philanthropic work he aims to keep doing.

The team did not elaborate but ESPN reported his new title is vice chairman and president of the club.

Ujiri guided the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title after a series of bold moves, including the trade of star DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and the decision to fire Coach Dwane Casey and replace him with Nick Nurse the previous summer.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons before missing the postseason this year. The team had to play home games in Tampa, Florida, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

An assistant general manager in Toronto in 2008 before becoming the GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri was rehired by the Raptors to run basketball operations in 2013.

HAWKS: The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson before the forward participates in the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.

The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.

