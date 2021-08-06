Due to high interest in earlier shows, the Grant Lot Summer Concert Series is being extended for another five shows, running through Sept. 3.

Since June 18, Bath’s Burst & Bloom Records and Union & Co. have hosted a weekly music series in the lot behind the Grant Building on Centre Street. A diverse selection of contemporary folk, indie, country, rock, pop and jazz performers have taken the stage for all-ages shows.

The series takes place at 7 p.m. every Friday evening. When it rains, the shows are moved inside the Grant Building where tables are set up for a socially distanced, yet intimate, cafe feel.

The upcoming shows will feature musicians from all corners of New England, including alt-country from Vermont, soul music from seacoast New Hampshire, and a big finale to the series with a Latin funk salsa dance party from Portland’s El Malo.

Promoter Dylan Metrano moved to Bath in July of 2020, after years on Monhegan Island, where he enriched the arts community by inviting talented musicians, dancers, and filmmakers to share their talents with the island community. Dylan has been booking and promoting DIY performances since the 90’s and draws from a pool of connections he’s made over 20 years of

touring the globe in the indie bands Tiger Saw and Cape Snow.

Dylan and his wife, Mandy, who run Bath-based La Nef Chocolate, teamed up with Union + Co. to launch this new music series in Bath, as a way to bring the community together and to help support local musicians and the arts coming out of the pandemic.

Advance tickets are $8.50 each or $40 for all five shows, available at bit.ly/grantlotconcerts.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available on site, though you may bring your own as well.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 6 Dan Blakeslee & the Calabash Club

Aug. 13 The Treason Quartet

Aug. 20 Audrey Ryan

Aug. 27 Eastern Mountain Time

Sept. 3 El Malo

