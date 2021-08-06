KENNEBUNK

Museum will host Steampunk Fair

The Brick Store Museum will host its seventh annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 117 Main St.

The event will explore the theme of Steampunk and how history is used creatively. Steampunk-inspired crafts and artwork will be on display; presentations, how-to’s and lectures will be scheduled throughout the day; and entry to the museum’s exhibitions are all included in the fair.

The $5 ticket is a fundraiser for the museum’s year-round programming.

Steampunk is a blend of history and future; a view of the world if Victorian aesthetics and steam power existed in modern day. During the fair, visitors will hear scheduled lectures from historic costume designer Paula Gallucci; professor Libby Bischof of the University of Southern Maine; and professor Elizabeth DeWolfe of the University of New England. Live music will be performed by the Bellamy Jazz Band from Portland. In between, the silent film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1916) will be shown. The full schedule and times for each lecture and performance can be found on www.brickstoremuseum.org. Steampunk vendors and artists will also be on hand to show off creative endeavors for sale.

WELLS

Summer concert series continues with On Tap

The band On Tap will be the featured performer at the Wells Harbor Concert Series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo, located at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

On Tap performs a wide variety of music, presenting a mix of rock, pop, country and blues.

Admission is free (contributions accepted). There is seating on park benches or bring a blanket or folding chair. Parking is free on site.

For more details, go to www.wellstown.org/748/Summer-Concert-Series or call 646-5113.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Annual church service set for Sunday

The annual service at the historic Old Corner Church will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Federal Street and West Road.

The Rev. Philip Bean will deliver the sermon. Jan Thibeault and Gordon Trail will provide special music. Following the service and refreshments, Friends of Old Corner Church will have its annual business meeting.

Those interested in joining the effort to preserve the 1804 landmark are encouraged to attend and participate in various plans for restoration, fundraising and utilization of the church for community events.

Masks are encouraged. For more details, call Bud Jamieson at 247-3635.

SACO

Library hosting children’s programs

The Dyer Library will host the following children’s programs this week at 371 Main St.:

A Woodland Creatures Dance Party will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, led by the Collective Motion Arts Center and featuring a fun animal and nature theme.

Crafts in the Garden will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with take-home kits also available.

Stories before the concert is held at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday outside before the start of “Music in the Park”ing Lot series by Saco Main Street.

A Stuffy Sleepover Party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Children are invited to bring their stuffed animals to the library and leave them overnight for a sleepover.

CAPE ELIZABETH/SCARBOROUGH

Bike coalition having women’s ride

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will offer a women’s group ride, meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Elizabeth High School, 45 Ocean House Road, for a 13.5- mile round-trip ride to Higgins Beach in Scarborough.

To register, go to www.bikemaine.org/august-11-womens-ride.

HIRAM

Author will present lecture on tribes

Author Peter Stowell will present the slides lecture “Lost Tribes of Western Maine” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Great Ossipee Museum of Hiram Historical Society, 20 Historical Ridge (off Main Street, Route 117), Hiram village.

Stowell plans a dynamic presentation of Native Americans in their western Maine homelands, with theatrical interpretation of the misunderstandings they had with settlers that often led to conflict.

The program is free and open to the public. A business meeting at 1 p.m. precedes the program.

For more details, call 615-4390.

CAMDEN

Ballet dancers will perform Wednesday

Camden Public Library will host dancers from Camden’s Atlantic Ballet Company for a performance of their original version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the amphitheater. The dance production features colorful costumes and beautiful sets, created by directors Michele and Heather Cox. It will capture the attention of all ages and is appropriate for viewing by the entire family. The Atlantic Ballet Company is part of the P2P Dance Center of Camden, Rockport and Belfast.

Twenty dancers will perform as a culmination of the P2P Dance Center’s “Dance your Dream” summer camp program. The students participated in ballet, stretch and floor barre classes, as part of a four- to six-week summer dance camp. The dancers have learned hip-hop, ballet, jazz,and modern choreography, which they will perform.

Each dancer also will exhibit artwork they created, detailing scenes in the performance, that will be displayed at the show in the amphitheater.

This production is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Rain date for the show is Thursday.

For more information on this and other events happening in the Camden Amphitheatre, visit librarycamden.org.

PORTLAND

Amazing Acro-Cats playing for 10 days

The Amazing Acro-Cats will bring their unique show to the St. Lawrence Arts Center from Aug. 12 through 22.

This troupe of rescued house cats have put on a one-of-a-kind performance for thousands of people across the United States. These talented felines roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more.

The grand finale of the show features Tuna and the Rock Cats, the only all-cat band in the world! The band includes Roux (guitar), Bowie (drums), and Nue (keyboard). There’s even a special guest joining in on their set – Cluck Norris, a chicken playing the tambourine and cymbal.

Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416516.

Italian bazaar set f0r Friday, Saturday

The 2021 St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside and outside of St. Peter Church at 72 Federal St.

All food booths will be offering their standard menus, with tables set farther apart than a typical year. Free gift bags will be available for vchildren, a kids’ scavenger hunt is planned and musical guests include the Jim Ciampi Band on Friday and The Carmine Band on Saturday.

If you can volunteer before, during or after the bazaar, contact Ann-Marie at [email protected] or Sal at [email protected]

For more information, call 773-7746.

