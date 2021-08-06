Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport is sponsoring a free music workshop for all ages. This workshop invites participants to learn ukulele techniques from accomplished local musicians. It will be followed by an open mike jam session on stage with guest artists.

The workshop will be led by local songwriters and guitarists Martin Gibson and Tom Dube. It will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the gazebo in Winslow Park, Freeport. Registration for the free workshop is first come, first served and limited to 15 participants. Beginners are welcome. Ukuleles will be available for those without instruments. For more information and registration, contact [email protected]

”One of the goals of (the alliance) is to enrich the lives of our kids in the Tri Town area with arts and cultural offerings that have been hard to come by lately,” alliance School and Youth focus group Chairperson Evan Haynes said. “We are always looking for ways to make exploring and learning new skills fun and exciting. These gatherings provide opportunities for young people to share the joys and challenges of creative endeavors together.”

Martin Gibson has performed over 1,000 concerts and led guitar and song writing workshops at festivals, colleges, schools, libraries, museums and special events. He has opened for Buckwheat Zydeco, Michael Hedges, Bela Fleck, Leo Kottke and Jake Shimabukuro, and he was the originator and co-curator of the 2005 “Player’s Art” exhibit at Colby College, which featured 108 guitars and instruments built by 22 Maine luthiers.

Tom Dube picked up the guitar at age six and is now the proprietor of Dube’s Music on Rt. 1 in Freeport where he teaches stringed instruments to all ages. As part of his teaching, Dube runs a Band Camp during the summer for kids who want to learn, practice and perform together.

The alliance supports artists and arts organizations with a creative network, ongoing programs, professional development opportunities, promotion, and a prominent new physical venue in Meetinghouse Arts. For more information or to sign up contact [email protected]

