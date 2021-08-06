Local dancers take center stage in national contest

Congratulations to Maine Dance Center participants who had an impressive sweep in awards at the Take Center Stage Nationals in Plymouth, Massachusetts: Margo Gaudet, Overall Excellence Judges Award, 2nd Overall and 2nd National Mini Title; Mia Gaudet, Platinum award; Margo Gaudet and Lennon Smart-Damen, Platinum and 1st Overall; Lennon Smart-Damen, Platinum and 2nd Overall; Isabel Diffin, Platinum and 1st Overall; Kirsten Mains, High Platinum, “Element of Surprise” Judges Award and 2nd Overall; Kirsten Mains and Katie Cockfield, Platinum, “Opportunity Knocks” Judges Award and 2nd place overall; and Katie Cockfield, Platinum, “Magic Moments” Judges Award and 4th Overall. Congratulations to all the dancers for their hard work and success!

Christmas in July

Residents along Thomas Pond Terrace and Pulpit Rock shores on Thomas Pond in Raymond celebrated their annual Christmas in July on a recent weekend. Water skiers dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus rode the waves throwing Christmas candy to children, who always anticipate their arrival. Participants contributed over 600 pounds of donations to the Raymond Food Pantry.

“We have fun and contribute to a good cause at the same time. Everybody wins,” said event organizer Walter Lunt.

Scales & Tails

Raymond Village Library will be hosting a unique presentation at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 called Chewonki Scales & Tails. This traveling natural history program is an excellent opportunity to learn using live, non-releasable reptiles. The program compares these species and discusses their adaptations. It is a hands-on program that will allow students to really examine unique reptilian artifacts, turtle shells, skeletons and snakeskins. Letting students to see from this perspective and learn more about these unique creatures will allow them to dispel some of their fears. For more information, contact raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Read ME @ RVL

Each year, a well-known Maine author recommends two titles by lesser-known Maine authors for Read ME, a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library. This year’s titles recommended by author Gerry Boyle for the adult participants are “Mill Town” by Kerri Arsenault and “Mainely Power” by Matt Cost. The library has multiple copies of the selected titles. A virtual author talk with Cost will be from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 19. Contact raymondvillagelibrary.org for the Zoom link or call the library for more information at 655-4283.

Conversation skills

EmpowerME is hosting a workshop on health empowerment from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 18 focused on conversation skills in sensitive situations. Sometimes finding the right words are difficult to do in circumstances surrounding tobacco and substance misuse. This workshop will open your mind to a new set of conversational skills using motivational interviewing to help others you care about. For more information or to register, contact [email protected]

Roll up for takeout

Raymond Village Community Church is offering a delicious takeout Pot Roast Supper Saturday, Aug. 14. The dinner will include pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie for $12 (cash or checks only). Orders are being taken for pickup from 5-6:30 p.m. in advance by calling 655-7749 and leaving a message with name, number of meals and time of pickup, or emailing [email protected]

