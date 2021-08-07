NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 4, CUBS 0: Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs.

Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field. The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break.

Rodón and the White Sox bullpen combined for 17 strikeouts. David Bote got two of the five hits for the Cubs, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

Rodón (9-5) allowed just two hits to bounce back after losing consecutive starts for the first time this season. He was lifted after walking Rafael Ortega to lead off the sixth.

NOTES

YANKEES: New York put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow.

The Yankees announced the move shortly before playing Seattle.

Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.

Since regaining his closer’s job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

To replace Chapman on the roster, Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In four stints for the Yankees, Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.

