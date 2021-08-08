PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets on Sunday.

Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010.

The Mets got a pregame pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries. New York arrived at Citizens Bank Park this weekend leading the division.

Following an emotional ceremony to retire the jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler (10-6) pitched like the late Hall of Famer.

Wheeler gave up a double to Brandon Nimmo to start the game and then retired 22 consecutive batters until Michael Conforto walked in the eighth. Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth and Wheeler soon struck out slumping slugger Pete Alonso for his fourth career complete game, three of them shutouts.

Wheeler walked only one. He threw 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4: Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Atlanta won at home.

Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third inning.

Corbin has allowed 27 homers, most in the National League, and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.

REDS 3, PIRATES 2: Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep in Cincinnati.

Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season, including 7-0 at Great American Ball Park. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh, and 12 straight at home.

Mahle (9-3) allowed six hits without walk in seven innings. He pitched seven innings for just the third time this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 6: Brett Phillips capped his first career two-homer game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied for a three-game sweep in Baltimore.

After Orioles starter Jorge López flustered Tampa Bay’s potent offense for six innings, the AL East-leading Rays feasted on Baltimore’s shoddy bullpen to erase a 5-2 deficit and soar a season-high 24 games over .500 (68-44).

Phillips launched the comeback with a solo homer off Cole Sulser in the seventh, and Tampa Bay punished two more Orioles relievers in the eighth. Paul Fry (4-5) gave up a leadoff single and three straight walks to force in a run before Dillon Tate entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz.

Tate then walked Manuel Margot to load the bases for Phillips, who sent a 1-2 pitch deep into the seats in left-center to make it 9-5.

