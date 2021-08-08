August started off pretty similar to July, with cooler days and more rain.

This week breaks that. A big shift in the overall weather pattern will favor heat and humidity, which is more typical than the cooler stretches of the past few weeks.

Patchy fog will be an issue Monday morning along the coastline. Given the overall pattern, don’t be surprised if it lingers until mid or late morning.

Onshore wind Monday will keep coastal spots close to 70 degrees. Add in mostly cloudy skies, it will be tough for inland areas to get much warmer.

A range of afternoon temperatures between 70° and 75° seems like a pretty good bet.

Fog will be an issue again on Tuesday morning. This time, it looks a little more widespread than on Monday.

High temperatures Tuesday return to the upper 70s despite mostly cloudy skies.

A warm front will pass later on Tuesday evening, opening Maine up to heat and humidity.

Wicked warm weather is back Wednesday. Given the southwest wind direction, temperatures will easily climb into the mid and upper 80s and dew points will top out near 70.

Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week.

Temperatures inland will have support to make it into the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values approaching 95° and up. The heat index is how hot it feels when you factor in both temperature and humidity.

A stray shower or storm might pop up Thursday, but don’t expect widespread activity. That holds off until Friday.

Friday looks a bit more active right now, with afternoon storms expected.

Depending on the timing of the impending cold front, Saturday morning may also end up wet. If the front is slower, that could fire some stronger storms off. For now, though, I think the showers are more likely Saturday morning with drier air settling in after.

Sunday looks like a real winner this far out, with full sunshine and low humidity. Highs are forecast to be in the 70s to end off next weekend.

