York County Jail Capt. Dan Bean, right, who served as Acting Jail Superintendent from September through June, was recognized by his peers recently for his decade of service and his work to bring the jail out of the coronavirus outbreak late last summer. He has accepted a new job with Impact Justice. He is shown here with Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes, former Chief Deputy Tom Baran and Sheriff William King.

ALFRED — Capt. Daniel Bean, who worked at York County Jail for 10 years, and most recently served as acting jail superintendent, credited with bringing the jail out of the coronavirus pandemic, was recently recognized for his work there.

Bean has decided to move on and will work for Impact Justice, which focuses on reform. Bean said he is assigned to a project  designed to reduce incidences of sexual harassment and sexual assault in prisons.

Bean started his law enforcement career with Wells Police and later worked at the Maine State Prison in Thomaston for a time before returning to Wells Police. He joined the staff at York County Jail in 2011.

York County Sheriff William King said Bean has been “a great captain, a great employee and a great friend.” When COVID-19 made its way into the jail, “we needed Dan’s guidance,” said King.

While COVID-19 later impacted other Maine county jails and the state prison system, York County was the first Maine county jail to experience an outbreak. Between inmates, staff and staff family members, a total of 112 people were impacted.

“You brought us out of the COVID pandemic,” said County Manager Greg Zinser, who said Bean showed strong forward leadership.

filed under:
biddeford maine, Courier News, york county Maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles