ALFRED — Capt. Daniel Bean, who worked at York County Jail for 10 years, and most recently served as acting jail superintendent, credited with bringing the jail out of the coronavirus pandemic, was recently recognized for his work there.

Bean has decided to move on and will work for Impact Justice, which focuses on reform. Bean said he is assigned to a project designed to reduce incidences of sexual harassment and sexual assault in prisons.

Bean started his law enforcement career with Wells Police and later worked at the Maine State Prison in Thomaston for a time before returning to Wells Police. He joined the staff at York County Jail in 2011.

York County Sheriff William King said Bean has been “a great captain, a great employee and a great friend.” When COVID-19 made its way into the jail, “we needed Dan’s guidance,” said King.

While COVID-19 later impacted other Maine county jails and the state prison system, York County was the first Maine county jail to experience an outbreak. Between inmates, staff and staff family members, a total of 112 people were impacted.

“You brought us out of the COVID pandemic,” said County Manager Greg Zinser, who said Bean showed strong forward leadership.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: