Windham boy named a cancer survivor hero

A 4-year-old local boy was honored as an Anthem Hero by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and recognized at a ceremony July 30 at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The recognition was given for the courage Weston Lane exhibited while battling cancer at his young age as part of Anthem’s commitment to support cancer prevention and treatment and the work of the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Lane was the third and final Anthem Heroes at Hadlock to be recognized during the 2021 season.

“Weston and his family have gone through so much during his diagnosis and treatment and his courage in overcoming cancer is so inspiring,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

At the age of 18 months, Weston was sent to have imaging taken of a small bump on the side of his head. Within hours, he was admitted to Maine Medical Center, where he received a diagnosis of high-risk neuroblastoma. He then underwent a 20-month treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and two stem-cell transplants. Scans done in April 2020 showed that Weston was in remission and he is now able to participate in things he couldn’t do before. The family credits the team of doctors, nurses, social workers and staff at MCCP for providing the knowledge, support and commitment to keep them going during the most trying of times.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maine has raised $5 million to support the MCCP’s Strike Out Cancer in Kids program, and Anthem Heroes at Hadlock provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for kids like Weston. At the July 30 ceremony, the crowd watched via Jumbotron to see Weston take a celebratory home run lap around the bases prior to the start of the Portland Sea Dogs game. He and his family also received a number of Sea Dogs souvenirs and enjoyed other VIP privileges while they watched the Double-A affiliate team of the Boston Red Sox play baseball.

Summer Festival at Tassel Top

A Family, Fun, Fitness and Film Festival will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 26 at Tassel Top Park in Raymond. The Windham Parks & Recreation department is sponsoring the event in conjunction with Bangor Savings Bank, Otelco, the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and the Raymond Parks & Recreation department.

The event is designed to promote community spirit and will provide resources for staying healthy by offering a number of activities in a safe, outdoor setting. It will feature stage events and entertainment, including a Family Feud contest, a Name That Disney Tune contest, exercise demonstrations, a performance by the Maine Dance Center and a showing of “Toy Story 4” at dusk.

There will also be yoga on the beach, a scavenger hunt and a grand prize drawing for attendees to win an overnight stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott on the Portland waterfront. This is a perfect way to spend a summer evening in a lovely local waterfront location.

Library at the farmers market

On Saturday, Aug. 21, you will have the opportunity to meet two Windham Public Library librarians in a very different setting. They will be on hand at the Windham Farmers Market to introduce you to some of the fun and interesting programs and activities the library has to offer. Windham families have access to backpacks of activities, ukuleles, park passes and more. It’s not just about books anymore. Stop by and say hello to librarians Jen and Sally, who will be happy to fill you in on all our town library has available.

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: