SCARBOROUGH – Joanna Prudden Drummond, 76, died peacefully on July 28, 2021 surrounded by family at The Mooring in Scarborough. Joanna was born on Oct. 19, 1944 in Nashua, N.H., the first of four children to Peter and Constance (Thurber) Prudden. She grew up in Hingham, Mass. After graduating from Beaver Country Day School, she studied English at Vassar College. Joanna began her career as a graphic designer for National Geographic, married first husband, J. MacGeorge Snyder in 1965 and had two sons.Joanna married Joe Drummond in 1980 and moved to Maine, where the pair started a fundraising consulting and graphic design business from their beloved farmhouse in Cumberland Foreside and added two daughters to the family. A dedicated mother to two generations of children, Joanna went back to school in midlife to become a social worker and start a private practice.Always a lover of the sun, Joanna spent her retired winters in Florida on Upper Captiva Island surrounded by a loving community of friends. Joanna will be remembered for her boundless energy, adventurous spirit and inquisitive nature. She was loving and selfless, a problem-solver with sharp intellect. She put her whole self into any task at hand and inspired the same out of those around her. Joanna loved being social, traveling and hosting gatherings, she was a life-long friend to many. Joanna loved to be barefoot in nature, often with a beloved dog in tow. Joanna was an artist and art collector. She designed, commissioned and curated works and spaces masterfully. It cannot be denied, Joanna made the world more beautiful. Joanna was predeceased by her husband, Josiah Hayden Drummond Jr.Survivors include her four children, Barton Snyder of Yarmouth, Caleb Snyder of Cape Elizabeth, Damaris Drummond of Garrison, N.Y., and Emily Drummond of Portland; her siblings Penelope (Prudden) Myles of Hingham, Mass., Peter Prudden of Andover, Mass., and Deborah (Prudden) Lathrop of Big Canoe, Ga.; and nine grandchildren, Caihlan, Teagan, Jonathan, Lillian, Colburn, Finn, Chloe, Josiah and Holland. The family is grateful to the staff at The Mooring and Compassus Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. A celebration of Joanna’s life will be held on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the First Parish Church, Portland, followed by a reception. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Nature Conservancy Maine or Portland Museum of Art would be very appreciated.

