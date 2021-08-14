SACO – Rosemarie Knight, 65, passed away Saturday July 31, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center after a seven-year illness.

She was born premature on Dec. 31, 1955 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Paul and Leah (Coro) Prevost.

Rosemarie was raised by her aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Ernest Carpenter “Mum and Papa”.

Rosemarie was proud of her Mic Mac Heritage.

She earned her GED and graduated from Woodlawn Rehabilitation Center as a certified nursing assistant.

She was an avid gardener, dancing, games, her love of music and her two Pomeranians, Shalacoe and Tweek.

Rosemarie will be missed by all and never forgotten, especially by her companion of 20 years, Francis Marc Turgeon “Papa Bear”, her granddaughter, Brylie, and her closest friend, Darlene.

She is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Bambi Gordon, who she loved very much. They are together again and a brother, Dennis Prevost and a sister, Paula Black.

She is survived by her significant other of 20 years, Francis Turgeon; a sister, Pamela Miller; granddaughter, Brylie Murray; great-grandson, Chase Adams, great-granddaughter, Cassidy Easler; and a cousin, “Auntie” Sandra Parker. P

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco will be announcing her services in September.

