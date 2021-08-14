BEDFORD, N.H. – Marilyn F. Petersen, 93 of Bedford, N.H. died peacefully on August 10, 2021 surrounded by family.

Marilyn was born in 1928 in Sanford, to Alfred and Jane (Reilly) Fogg. She moved to Portland at the age of 10. As a young teen, her beloved mother passed away, while her brother, and only sibling, was serving in the Navy in WWII. This loss forced Marilyn to become independent at a young age.

The next year, she had the honor of christening a WWII supply ship, the Sumner I. Kimball in South Portland Harbor.

Marilyn graduated from Deering High School in Portland in 1947. Upon graduation, she was employed at Sun Life Insurance Company. She married Robert A. Petersen, her high school sweetheart in 1950. They shared 47 years together until his death in 1997.

Marilyn and Bob moved to Stoneham, Mass. and then to Reading, Mass. where they immersed themselves in their community with church activities at the First Congregational Church, their Hungry Dozen dinner group, their children’s schools and activities. They enjoyed camping as a family and eventually purchased a camp on Little Ossipee Lake in Waterboro in 1968 where they spent their summer weekends with family and friends.

They shared the love of travel and their involvement with the Shriner’s took them to conventions all over the country. They travelled internationally with tour groups and self-explored the canals of Europe by barge.

They moved to Guilford, Conn. in 1977 and lived an involved life of community and business. Marilyn opened Personnel Pool Inc. in New Haven in 1978. She served on the Advisory Council of Colonial Bank, the Owner’s Advisory Council of Medical and Personnel Pool, and was a board member of the Leukemia Society of New Haven. She actively volunteered in the Guilford community and participated in various networking groups.

Marilyn leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her children Richard Petersen (wife Elaine) of Bedford, N.H., Eric Petersen (wife Lorrie) of Madison, Conn., Jane Alemann (husband Claudio) of Weston, Fla. She also leaves eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; her niece, Judith Marhak and nephew, Richard Fogg.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert N. Fogg and her sister-in law, Mary Fogg.

Marilyn will be remembered for her grace, kindness and generosity, her hard work and the creation of a loving and beautiful home life for her family, her business acumen and volunteerism. She enjoyed playing bridge, handwork, sewing, gardening, baking and all family activities. She was a thoughtful host and beloved by many including her family, neighbors, caretakers, and pets.

Marilyn fought through many challenges in her life without complaint and overcame both polio and Covid 19. Her family would like to express their deep appreciation for the love and care Marilyn received at Bedford Falls Assisted Living, from Brookhaven Hospice both of Bedford, N.H. and Interim HealthCare of Manchester, N.H.

A graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, ME 04102, on Monday, August 16 at 11 a.m.

You may offer your condolences or share your fond memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

225 N. Michigan Ave.,

Floor 17,

Chicago, IL 60601.

